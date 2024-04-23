It is almost impossible to keep fireworks out of football stadiums because football fans - men and women alike - smuggle them in their “intimate parts,” Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said on Monday. “I’m told the toilets behind those stands are full of condoms, where they put those torches to keep them hidden in intimate places,” the mayor said, NOS reports.

On Sunday, the KNVB cup final between Feyenoord and NEC was stopped twice because supporters of both clubs set off fireworks in De Kuip. It caused large clouds of smoke in the stadium. Feyenoord won the KNVB Cup and the team was celebrated on the Binnenrotte in Rotterdam city center on Monday.

There is little the authorities can do about people smuggling fireworks in their crotches, Aboutaleb said before the celebration on Monday. You can ask them not to. “Or you have to hunt people the Chinese way, with special X-ray machines. That goes too far for me.”

“Guys, please stop,” Aboutaleb appealed to fans smuggling fireworks into the stadium. “It’s so senseless and dangerous.”

The KNVB also said that there are limits to frisking people. “For example, you are not allowed to search intimate parts. Supporters have proven to be inventive and have managed to smuggle fireworks into the stadium in all kinds of ways,” a spokesperson for the Dutch football association told NOS. The KNVB will use video footage to track down the perpetrators of Sunday’s fireworks incidents and punish them with stadium bans.