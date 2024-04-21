The Dutch Cup final between Feyenoord and NEC Nijmegen in De Kuip in Rotterdam was suspended on Sunday after a small fire for safety reasons due to a small fire behind the goal. The fire came after flares had caused a banner to be set alight.

The match was suspended shortly in the first half due to both sets of fans lighting flares.

The same thing happened in the second half, causing a banner from the Feyenoord fans to be set alight. After efforts to control the smoke and fire were unsuccessful, the fire department was called.

The match was 0-0 at the time. It was restarted after a break of around half an hour.