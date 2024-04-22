The Rotterdam football club Feyenoord will be celebrated on the Binnerotte in the center of the city today. The football players won the battle for the KNVB Cup against Nijmegen’s NEC 1-0 in De Kuip on Sunday evening.

The public can enter the site from 9:00 a.m. via an entrance at the Meent. The ceremony starts at 12 noon on the stage at Blaak station. Fans can best come by public transport, the municipality said. The Binnenrotte can be reached on foot from Rotterdam Central Station and the metro stops Stadhuis and Beurs. Carrier RET is running extra metros.

The Blaak metro station will be closed for metros, trams, and buses between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Car traffic is also limited around the ceremony.

Fireworks, knives, and flagpoles are not allowed at the ceremony, but flags are. “Together, we will make it a safe and unforgettable day,” said the municipality of Rotterdam.

Not everyone is happy with the municipality’s decision not to hold the ceremony on the Coolsingel. “A broader perspective has been taken into the impact of a possible celebration on the city, the capacity of the emergency- and security services, and the finances in relationship to the prize achieved,” Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said earlier this month about choosing the Binnerotte as the location for the ceremony.

The city council expects fewer people to attend this ceremony than the party after Feyenoord’s championship win last year. Then, the celebration of the Feyenoord players attracted an estimated 150,000 people to Rotterdam.