Feyenoord won the KNVB Beker on Sunday in their home stadium De Kuip in Rotterdam. A second-half goal from Brazilian winger Igor Paixao was enough to ensure that Arne Slot’s side picked up the 14th KNVB Beker in the club’s history.

The match was suspended twice due to flares and a small fire in the second half. NEC gave a good account of themselves in what was the club’s first cup final in 24 years.

Feyenoord were missing Mats Wieffer for the match. The midfielder arrived at the stadium on crutches and was replaced by Ramiz Zerrouki. NEC manager Rogier Meijer took a more defensive approach, putting left back Youri Baas at left midfield.

The first chance of the match went to the Nijmegen team. Bart van Rooij crossed the ball into the box to Baas, who got a good connection on his header. However, it was met by a great save from Feyenoord goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther.

The match was suspended for a short while after 13 minutes due to both sets of fans setting off flares, which made the pitch hard to see.

Feyenoord’s first significant chance came just after the half-hour mark. Lutsharel Geertruida headed a free kick back toward the penalty spot to Zerrouki, who volleyed it far over the goal.

The match was suspended for around half an hour due to a small fire behind the Feyenoord goal in the second half. The Rotterdammers came out of the break a lot stronger than their Nijmegen opponents.

It resulted in them taking the lead just after the hour mark. Santiago Gimenez played the ball across the box to Paixao, whose first-time effort was touched by Cillessen but still went in.

Slot’s side kept pushing and had another chance shortly after the goal through David Hancko. The Czech defender played a one-two before his effort was saved.

NEC was given some hope in the 72nd minute when Feyenoord was reduced to ten men. Yankuba Minteh was sent off for a second bookable offense.

The Nijmegen club nearly took advantage six months later. It was Van Rooij who created the chance again with an overlapping run from full-back. This time, he crossed it for Sylla Sow, who slid wide from close range.

The next chance fell to Feyenoord’s substitute striker, but he was also unsuccessful in finding the net. Quinten Timber did well to get the ball through to Ayase Ueda, but the Japanese international put it wide.

NEC’s substitutes had the desired effect of creating more danger. Rober, who had also come off the bench, had the last significant chance of the match. He was unmarked at the back post with a free header, but yet again, Wellenreuther was equal to it.

Feyenoord has already admitted defeat in the title race with PSV and will now play out the rest of the Eredivisie fixtures under no pressure. NEC is in a battle with Ajax for fifth place, which would qualify the team for European football.

