Thousands of Feyenoord fans gathered on the Binnenrotte in Rotterdam to cheer for their team and celebrate the KNVB Cup victory. Shortly after noon, captain Gernot Trauner lifted the cup into the air, which was met with loud cheers, applause, and fireworks.

Trauner quickly transformed the sea of people into the largest choir Rotterdam has ever seen, leading them in loud singing and dancing while Feyenoord team members each took a turn taking a photo with the cup, Rijnmond reports.

At one point, footballer Lutsharel Geertruida interrupted the festivities when it seemed like someone in the audience was having a medical emergency. It turned out to be nothing serious, and Geertruida quickly got everyone back into the party mood with a cheerful dance. The footballer also led the thousands of people in the audience to a hearty and deafening rendition of the Dutch song Komen wij uit Rotterdam, ken je dat niet horen dan?, which translates to “Are we from Rotterdam, can’t you hear it?”

As per tradition for every Feyenoord ceremony, Lee Towers took to the stage to sing ‘You Never Walk Alone.” The entire crowd had their arms in the air, singing along at the top of their voice.

After that, the ceremony was over and the team departed. Some supporters started trickling away, while others stayed and enjoyed the celebration and atmosphere for a little longer.