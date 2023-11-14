A report revealed that the KNVB cup football game between Feyenoord and Ajax in April, which was temporarily halted after an object thrown by fans injured a player, could have easily ended in disaster in the stands due fire safety risks.. This was revealed on Tuesday by the Football and Safety Audit Team (Auditteam Voetbal en Veiligheid), which conducted research into the events surrounding the game.

The KNVB cup semi-final between Feyenoord and Ajax at De Kuip in Rotterdam on April 5, 2023, was suspended after more than an hour of play when Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen was hit by an object thrown by the home fans and was bleeding profusely. The stoppage lasted for about 30 minutes, with at least one man in the stands arrested. Ajax won 1-2 and qualified for the cup final.

De Klassieker, April lalu. Kepala Davy Klaassen bocor ditimpuk fans di De Kuip.pic.twitter.com/DHvrwDmDMR — Agung Harsya (@agungharsya) September 24, 2023

The atmosphere in the stadium was very tense from the beginning of the game. The Audit Team called it "miraculous" that there were no casualties at the match, attended only by Feyenoord fans. The combination of torches, fireworks, large banners, and overcrowded stands caused major fire safety risks. Chairman Michel Bezuijen described the situation as "extremely dangerous" in the report.

The report revealed that due to pressure from impatient supporters, security checks were halted at some entrance gates before the match, allowing several individuals to enter without being frisked.

As the match started, a large banner featuring the Feyenoord logo was displayed in the crowded stand behind the goal, where several torches were lit. Shortly after the match began, a significant amount of fireworks were set off again, creating a large cloud of black smoke, leading the referee to halt the match.

The report also revealed that certain sections of the stadium were overcrowded, with the number of supporters exceeding the permitted limit, and the stairs were completely occupied.

"The chance that the flag could have caught fire due to torches or projectiles and that in the fire and smoke, people would have panicked, suffered burns, and been oppressed is too great to ignore, and therefore action must be taken," the Audit Team wrote.

The researchers drew comparisons with the 1985 Heysel disaster and the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, during which dozens of people died in crowd crushes.

“When panic breaks out, there is no guarantee that people will reach the emergency exits safely, even if they are open, as the masses will start to move, and there is a high chance that people will fall over, get trampled, or become victims of the fire present at that moment,” the Audit Team wrote.

The Audit Team has advised Feyenoord to improve security measures by conducting more thorough frisking and ensuring that the stadium stairs remain clear during matches, necessitating the implementation of assigned seating. The Audit Team also suggested prohibiting flags larger than 1.5 square meters in the stadium as long as fireworks are used and addressing “pre-match drinking sessions” that combine alcohol consumption with hardcore or hardstyle music, as they could intensify emotions among supporters.

In response, Feyenoord said it takes the conclusions of the report "very seriously." "Many issues mentioned are already our focus and in many cases are already a work in progress. For other aspects, they can help the club and stadium, whether jointly with the triangle or not, in making policies and the right decisions towards what we aim for: a safe and hospitable stadium for everyone," said a spokesperson for the club to AD.

Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb expressed shock in response to the report, according to NOS. He is considering imposing a ban on large-scale atmospheric actions by supporters in the stadium involving banners and torches.