Ajax handed Feyenoord their second defeat of the season on Wednesday as they beat the Rotterdammers 1-2 in De Kuip to reach the KNVB Cup final, where they will face PSV. Dusan Tadic, Santiago Gimenez, and Davy Klaassen scored the goals, but the main story of the night was Davy Klaassen being hit by an object thrown by a fan.

Arne Slot gave Oussama Idrissi the nod above Igor Paixao; Idrissi missed the match on Sunday against Sparta through suspension. Marcus Pederson took the right back spot replacing the injured Lutsharel Geertruida. John Heitinga went with Steven Bergwijn on the wing for the Amsterdammers, meaning that Brian Brobbey returned to the bench having started last weekend against Go Ahead Eagles.

The match was suspended shortly after only half a minute played. Referee Allard Lindhout decided to stop the game as the smoke generated from the fireworks set off by the Feyenoord fans made it difficult to see.

Ajax took the lead after 14 minutes. A harmless cross by Jorge Sanchez led to a breakdown in communication between Pedersen and Alireza Jahanbaksch as they both tried to clear the ball, with neither entirely succeeding. The ball fell to Ajax captain Dusan Tadic who volleyed it into the far corner.

Jahanbaksch missed a huge opportunity to make up for his mistake later in the half when Quilindschy Hartman found the Iranian at the far post. Jahanbaksch only needed to aim his volley toward the goal but hit it wide as it got deflected for a corner.

However, Jahanbaksch did get his redemption in injury time of the first half. An inch-perfect cross found Santiago Gimenez in the box, who headed home to score his 17th goal of the season.

Ajax re-took the lead in the 51st minute. Tadic played through Steven Bergwijn, but his attempt was saved by Timon Wellenreuther. Bergwijn picked up the rebound and played the ball to Tadic, whose attempt was also saved by Wellenreuther before Klaassen succeeded with the third attempt.

The main talking point of the match happened just after an hour played. Orkun Kokcü and Tadic got into an argument with some pushing involved in front of the Feyenoord fans before Davy Klaassen was hit by an object which looked like a lighter. Klaassen showed the referee the blood gushing from his head. The match was suspended for a while before being restarted after discussions between the clubs and officials.

Klaassen had to be substituted upon the restart, seemingly telling teammate Jurrien Timber that he was still seeing blurry after the incident.

Gimenez had a big chance to level the match after Timber had lost his footing, but the Mexican striker couldn't get his body over the volley sending it flying over the goal.

Kenneth Taylor was sent off for a second booking in the 6th minute of injury time. Due to it being a second booking and not a straight red, Taylor is suspended for the final against PSV. He would have missed the next Eredivisie match if he had received a straight red.

Ajax will face PSV in the final in De Kuip on the 30th of April in a repeat of last season's final. This will be the first time the same two teams will face each other in subsequent finals. PSV were the victors last season, winning 2-1.