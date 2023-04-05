The KNVB cup semi-final between Feyenoord and Ajax in De Kuip in Rotterdam was suspended after over an hour played on Wednesday when Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen was hit by an object thrown by the home fans. The stoppage lasted for about 30 minutes, and at least one man in the stands, a 32-year-old from Roelofarendsveen, was arrested.

The incident occurred in the 62nd minute after the captains of both sides, Dusan Tadic for Ajax and Orkun Kokcü for Feyenoord, had gotten into an argument close to the Feyenoord fans. An item that looked like a lighter then came flying from the stands, and struck Klaassen in the head. He was bleeding profusely soon after.

The match was suspended as Ajax left the pitch, leading the game 1-2 at the time. It was Davy Klaassen who had scored after the halftime break to give Ajax the lead.

”During the match … in De Kuip, a 32-year-old man from Roelofarendsveen was arrested. He is suspected of throwing an object onto the field that injured an Ajax player,” Rotterdam police said.

After some time, Feyenoord legend and assistant manager John de Wolf took a microphone to the center of the pitch to urge Feyenoord supporters to "use your common sense, goddamnit." He also added that the players were ready to try it again, and that they would need the fans' support.

This was met with loud cheers from the crowd in De Kuip. De Wolf then sat down in the dugout. Both teams followed a few minutes later, and the match was restarted.

Klassen was substituted out after a few minutes, seemingly complaining of dizziness.

It is yet another incident of fan violence in Dutch football this season, of which there have been many. It has even led to away fans not being allowed to attend several specific matches.