A 31-year-old woman accused of leaving her baby in an underground waste container in Amsterdam-Slotermeer in 2014 should be convicted and sent to a prison cell for four years, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said in court on Thursday. The prosecutor said that Todisoa R. deliberately tried to kill her one-month old daughter when the child was abandoned in an underground dumpster.

On Sunday, 26 October 2014, the child was found around 4:15 a.m. by a passerby who heard crying noises coming from within the waste bin on Fritz Conijnstraat. The police and fire brigade together managed to rescue the baby girl.

Nothing was known about the child’s birth parents, or how she ended up in the garbage, until nearly seven years later. During that time, she was adopted into another family. The police identified the mother, R., thanks to a fingerprint left on the bag in which the baby was found in 2014. Last May, Germany extradited the woman to the Netherlands.

Her attorney said that the R has an intellectual disability. Originally from Madagascar, R. moved to the Netherlands as an undocumented immigrant in 2014. She denied leaving her child in the dumpster later that year. She alleged an alternative scenario claiming that the father absconded with the child while R. was sleeping, and then came back to say that the girl was dead.

R said in court that she, "didn't throw Nomena in the trash." When explaining further, she added, "But I didn't do it. I did not do it. I only want a future for my children.” Her attorney said that there was not enough evidence to convict her and called for an acquittal.

The prosecutor dismissed R.’s claims as unlikely, and said the woman’s statements have changed periodically, and added that at one point she confessed to the crime. He said that there was substantial evidence to show she was the person who put the child in the dumpster.

The court will rule on the case on February 10.