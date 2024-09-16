The German police started performing border controls at midnight. The ANWB warned motorists to expect heavier traffic on the roads toward Germany and delays at the border.

According to NOS, the German authorities are doing checks on the A30 near Bad Bentheim, the A280 near Bunde, and the B402 near Schöninghsdorf. These roads are close to Enschede, Winschoten, and Emmen.

The police were also checking passports at the border crossing on the A7 near Bad Nieuweschans, RTV Noord reported. At border crossings further south, the police were not checking at fixed points but said they would “respond flexibly.”

At 8:22 a.m., the ANWB reported that traffic jams on the A12 from the German border to Arnhem and the German border to Utrecht were causing a few minutes of delays. Traffic was also building up on the N352 from Leiden toward the German border.

Last week, Germany decided to implement border controls to keep out terrorists and undocumented migrants. The measure will apply for at least six months.

Germany also implemented border controls during the European Football Championship in the summer. At the time, those led to delays of up to 45 minutes, according to the ANWB.