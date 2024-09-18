The Netherlands denounces the Georgian parliament's approval of a law that restricts the rights of the LGBTI community. "It undermines the fundamental rights of the Georgian people," said the minister of Foreign Affairs on the social media platform X. The European Union (EU), Germany, and the United Kingdom have also criticized the decision.

The Netherlands has long advocated for LGBTI rights internationally. The ministry said the law in Georgia conflicts with the EU's ambitions and will push the Caucasus country further away from the EU. Georgia has been a candidate member of the EU since last year, although the country still has to meet specific requirements.

Georgian parliament approved a bill on Tuesday which is officially aimed at "family values and the protection of minors." In practice, this also restricts the rights of the LGBTI community. For example, rainbow flags could be banned under the new law. Furthermore, the law excludes gay couples from marriage and prohibits gender confirmation surgery.

The bill "will undermine fundamental rights of the people and lead to more discrimination and stigmatization," said the EU foreign chief Josep Borrell on X. The German Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the law conflicts with the "principles for civil liberties in the European Union." The British Embassy in Georgia also said it was concerned about restrictions on human rights and "stigmatization and discrimination against a section of the Georgian population."

Brussels has monitored Georgia for a while. The European Commission criticized Georgian law-making a while back, which could result in organizations being labeled 'foreign agents.' According to the commission, the law also conflicts with European core values.

Both the law about foreign agents and the law about 'family values' resemble Russian legislation. Georgian authorities violently stopped protests against the foreign agent's law.