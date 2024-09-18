The gun used to shoot and kill Denzel Silos, also known as rap musician Bigidagoe, in February of this year has been found. This was reported by the Public Prosecution Service (OM) on Tuesday in the court in Amsterdam. The gun was found on April 9 on the Waverstraat in the Amsterdam neighborhood of Rivierenbuurt.

OM sent the weapon to the Netherlands Forensic Institute (NFI) with the question of whether the gun was used in the shooting on the Rhoneweg near the Amsterdam Sloterdijk station. The 26-year-old rap musician from the group Zone 6 was shot just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 25, after he had attended a party in a party center. The NFI confirmed to the OM in July that this was indeed the murder weapon.

The gun was also checked for traces of DNA, and according to the OM, the owner of the firearm handed it over to the suspected shooter, the 20-year-old Shairone S. from Amsterdam, 30 minutes before the shooting.

According to the prosecutor, images show the man helping S. to reload the gun. The man was questioned last week about his role in the shooting. He is using his right to remain silent. The OM does not suspect the man of complicity because the images show that he had already left in a taxi with his girlfriend by the time of the shooting.

S. denies having shot Bigidagoe. The 20-year-old suspect was arrested three days after the incident at the Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris. He was planning on fleeing to the French Guiana but was stopped by border control officers.

The suspect said on Tuesday that he had decided to “take a nice vacation because I was fearing for my life.” However, according to the court, this shows a risk of flight. The court decided that S. will remain in custody because the suspicions are high.

The next hearing was scheduled for December 3.