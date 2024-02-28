Police at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris arrested a 20-year-old man suspected of shooting Danzel Silos. The 26-year-old rap musician, better known by the stage name Bigidagoe, was gunned down in his hometown of Amsterdam after an event over the weekend.

The suspect was planning to board a flight to South America on Wednesday, Dutch police said in a statement. The Amsterdam man was caught shortly before his flight. "The investigation team learned that the suspect wanted to flee from Paris to Cayenne, French Guiana," police said.

"When the suspect wanted to check in at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport on Wednesday morning, he was stopped by border guards." Air France flight 952 destined for Cayenne took off from Paris about 25 minutes later than its 11 a.m. scheduled departure time, according to airport data.

Dutch police said the suspect was still in custody in France early in the afternoon. He was going to be handed over to the Amsterdam division of the Public Prosecution Service. Police said Bigidagoe's family was notified of the arrest.

Bigidagoe was gunned down just before 5:30 a.m. early on Sunday near the Amsterdam Sloterdijk train station. Gunshots rang out shortly after he walked out of the Rhone Events Center, where he attended the One Night in Amsterdam party. Police said he was shot on Rhoneweg as he walked the hundred meters to his car.

"He was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital. Not long afterwards he died of his injuries," according to police. Witnesses said he was shot in the torso.

Bigidagoe is part of the Zone 6 rap group, along with several others who have criminal records. Police were investigating whether an argument with a rival group at the party led to the shooting.

Several explosions detonated in Amsterdam late on Tuesday and early on Wednesday may be tied to the rapper's murder. There were two explosions in Amsterdam-Noord, one in Oost and another in Zuidoost. The English word "war" was spray painted at the scene of two explosions.

Two men, aged 23 and 28, were seen in a car matching the description of a vehicle that sped off from one of the incidents in Amsterdam-Noord. They were taken into police custody.

Bigidagoe narrowly avoided being killed in another shooting in 2020, and gunshots were also fired at his mother's home the following day. Two years later, he was implicated in the abduction of rival rap musician Kobus L.

Another Zone 6 member, Joël H., better known as Joey AK, was also arrested for that crime. A court ruling in the criminal case was expected on March 8.