Four Amsterdam homes were targeted in explosions overnight, two in the Noord district and one each in Oost and Zuidoost. In at least two cases, the word “war” was written in English on the wall. The police think the explosions may be linked to the murder of rapper Bigidagoe over the weekend, AT5 reports.

The first explosion happened at around 11:45 p.m. at an apartment complex on Mastbosstraat in Noord. The blast blew out several windows in the building’s entrance and caused cracks to form in others. The police arrested two suspects on the N247 a short time later.

The second explosion also happened in Noord, this time on Terschellingstraat just before 1 a.m. That incident also caused damage at the entrance of the building. In this case, the word "war" was found written on the wall, which was likely scrawled by the perpetrators.

“War” was also written next to the entrance of an apartment building on Populierenweg in Amsterdam-Oost, where the third explosion took place. The blast at 3:15 a.m. left shards of glass littered on the street. Several workers were still at the location at 11 a.m. to carry out repairs to the building.

The fourth blast happened on Kelbergen in Zuidoost. Some explosives may have been left at the scene. The police cordoned off the area for some time, and the military's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service responded to the scene.

A connection to the Bigidagoe's murder is one of the scenarios police are investigating. The Amsterdam-based rapper, whose given name is Danzel Silos, was shot dead near the Amsterdam Sloterdijk public transport station on Sunday morning. The 26-year-old was found critically wounded on Rhoneweg, and later died at the hospital.

He was shot in the torso when leaving the One Night in Amsterdam party at the Rhone Events Center at about 5:25 a.m. Bigidagoe was a member of Zone 6, a collection of musicians including several with serious criminal records. The group may have had a conflict with another group at the party.

Bigidagoe was critically wounded in a previous shooting more than three years ago, and bullets were fired at his mother's residence a day later. He and Zone 6 bandmate Joël H., better known as Joey AK, were among those arrested in connection with the abduction of rap musician Kobus L. in September 2022.

The court was set to rule in that case on March 8.