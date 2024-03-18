The 20-year-old man suspected of killing Amsterdam rap musician Danzel Silos, better known as Bigidagoe, was ordered on Monday to remain in jail for another two weeks. The suspect, also from Amsterdam, is accused of shooting the 26-year-old musician and producer after the One Night in Amsterdam event near the Amsterdam Sloterdijk train station last month.

The suspect was caught three days later at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris where he allegedly planned to fly to South America. "The investigation team learned that the suspect wanted to flee from Paris to Cayenne, French Guiana," Dutch police said after the man was apprehended.

Bigidagoe was part of the Zone 6 music group, which included several members with serious criminal records. At the time of the shooting, police said they were looking into rumors that he and his bandmates were arguing with another group at the party before the violence broke out.

He was shot shortly before 5:30 a.m. on February 25 as he left the Rhone Events center and began walking the short distance to his car on Rhoneweg. Witnesses said the musician was struck in the torso. "He was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital. Not long afterwards he died of his injuries," according to police. The suspect fled by the time investigators arrived that Sunday morning.

The Amsterdam suspect was captured at the Paris airport the Wednesday after the shooting. "When the suspect wanted to check in at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport on Wednesday morning, he was stopped by border guards," Dutch police said. He was handed over to Amsterdam authorities soon after.

The magistrate overseeing the case ordered him on Monday to stay in jail for at least another 14 days. He has to appear before a court by April 1, at which point the judges can order him to pre-trial detention for a maximum period of 90 days, or end the custody with or without conditions.

At the time of his death, Bigidagoe was involved in a criminal court case with Zone 6 musician Joël H., better known as Joey AK. The pair were among several accused of kidnapping rival rap musician Kobus L. Closing arguments had already been heard in the case, and prosecutors recommended seven year prison sentences against the pair. The court convicted Joël H., and sentenced him to four years in prison. The other suspects were jailed for periods ranging from 26 to 42 months.

The District Court of Amsterdam put an end to the prosecution of Bigidagoe, as Dutch law does not allow dead suspects to be prosecuted for criminal matters. The judge leading the panel of justices presiding over the case expressed his condolences for the man's violent death. "Horrible news for his relatives and friends, some of them being the suspects,” the judge said.

The rap musician was nearly killed in another shooting in 2020. His mother's home was alos struck by bullets the following day.