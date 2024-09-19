The Hungarian government will follow the Netherlands’ example and ask the European Commission to grant it an opt-out for the European Union’s asylum and migration rules, Hungarian Minister for European Affairs János Bóka said on X.

“Drastic action is needed to stem illegal migration,” Bóka wrote. “The Hungarian government will join the Netherlands in asking for an opt-out from EU asylum and migration rules.” He added that “Hungary is and will remain a committed member of the Schengen area.”

On Wednesday, Minister Marjolein Faber of Asylum and Migration sent the European Commission a letter informing it that the Netherlands wants to opt out of the EU’s asylum policy. That will require an amendment to the asylum treaty, which needs the approval of all 27 EU member states.

A European Commission spokesperson responded that they don’t expect the EU treaty to change soon, and the EU rules for asylum and migration “remain binding on the Netherlands” in the meantime.

VVD leader Dilan Yeşilgöz was critical of how Faber handled the situation. She would have preferred “that the Cabinet had discussed the idea of an opt-out in Europe, had sought supporters there, had entered into discussions there,” she said, according to ANP. She added that this should have been “more serious and diplomatic.” The VVD leader hopes that the Cabinet realizes that “things are achieved in Europe through diplomacy, and not through notes.”

Faber told the news wire that she stands by her letter. “In itself, it is very clear. We have indicated that we want an opt-out,” the PVV Minister said. She maintains that the plan is feasible and would not comment further on Yeşilgöz’s criticism.

During the budget debate on Wednesday, many opposition parties criticized the move. Frans Timmermans (GroenLinks-PvdA) said that the Cabinet has the wrong attitude by demanding exceptions to the asylum policy and agricultural policy. “If you want to get something done in Brussels, you also have to bring something,” the former European Commissioner said.

CDA leader Henri Bontenbal said that, under Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the Netherlands was “really on the map” in Europe, especially given Rutte’s role in the negotiations on the European migration pact. He fears that the Cabinet is squandering this position. It will make it more challenging for Prime Minister Dick Schoof “to get things done if we start behaving like this.”