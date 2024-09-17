The first expense allowance that Princess Amalia will receive next year amounts to 1.6 million euros. The budget from Prime Minister Dick Schoof's General Affairs Ministry was presented on Tuesday, which stated that she will receive this allowance for her personal and material expenses.

The princess has been receiving this compensation for a few years but announced earlier this year that she would stop voluntarily returning it to the treasury in 2025.

In addition to this compensation, which is considered the B-component her salary, she will also receive an income of 345,000 euros. This is the A-component, but she will return this money while she is still studying. Amalia is currently studying Politics, Psychology, Law, and Economics at the University of Amsterdam.

Four members of the royal family are currently receiving an allowance: King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, Princess Beatrix, and Princess Amalia. They will receive a total of 12.4 million euros in 2025, a slight increase from the 11.6 million euros they received this year.

The King's budget for next year totals 58.9 million euros, 3 million more than this year. This includes expenses for the Royal House's staff.