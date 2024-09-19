A stabbing at Middelburg station halted train traffic between Arnemuiden and Vlissingen for a time on Wednesday night. Two people got hurt in a shooting at a trailer park in Groningen.

The police responded to reports of a stabbing at the Middelburg station at around 10:15 p.m. According to NOS, the stabbing happened between the bus and train station. An argument between two people escalated to the point that someone pulled a knife.

First responders found the wounded person at the scene. Paramedics stabilized them there before rushing the victim to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The police cordoned off the platform and surrounding area for investigation, halting train traffic while they were busy. The investigation concluded around 2:00 a.m. The disruption was not expected to affect train traffic on Thursday morning.

The investigation is ongoing. As far as is known, no arrests have been made.

Groningen

In Groningen, the police responded to a shooting at a trailer park on De Kring at around 10:00 p.m. Two people got hurt, the Groningen police said on X.

“The police are investigating the circumstances and background of the conflict and the shooting incident,” the police said. No arrests have been made. The police did not say how badly the victims were injured.

According to RTV Noord, multiple emergency services responded to the scene and cordoned off the area. The police officers were all wearing bulletproof vests. Two ambulances later left the camp under police escort.