Danzel Silos (26), better known as rapper Bigidagoe of Zone 6, was shot dead near Sloterdijk station in Amsterdam on Sunday morning. First responders found the critically injured musician on Rhoneweg and rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The police are investigating.

According to Parool, Silos was attending the “One night in Amsterdam” party at the Rhone Events Center. He was shot in the upper body when leaving the event. The police received the first report of the shooting at 5:25 a.m.

“I tried to do something for him, but his heartbeat was already very weak,” a man at the scene told the newspaper. “Nothing happened at the party, but the atmosphere outside was very tense. Everyone immediately knew that it was Bigidagoe who had been shot.”

Videos posted on social media show a police officer trying to resuscitate Silos on the street, a fight after the party, and security guards trying to calm things down, according to Parool. There is also a video showing blood stains on the street. Speculations on social media say the shooting stemmed from a fight at the party between Zone 6 and another group.

This was not the first attempt on Silos’s life. The musician survived a shooting on Vechtstraat in the Rivierenbuurt in August 2020. His mother’s home was shot at a day later.

Silos was one of nine suspects in the abduction of a rival rapper, Kobus L., in Amsterdam Zuidoost in September 2022. In December, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) sought 4 years in prison against Silos for his role in the abduction. His fellow bandmate, Joël H., also known as Joey AK, is the main suspect in the case. The OM demanded 7 years in prison against him. The court will rule in this case on March 8.

According to Parool, members of Zone 6 have been linked with serious crimes multiple times in the past years. Several key players in the rap formation are linked to drug trafficking. And members have also been involved in violent incidents.