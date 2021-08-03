A 31-year-old woman is suspected of leaving her newborn baby in an underground dumpster in Amsterdam-Slotermeer in 2014. The woman was arrested in Germany in April and will appear in court on August 17 on suspicion of attempted infanticide, the Public Prosecution Service announced on Tuesday, ANP reports.

The child was found at around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, 26 October 2014, after a passerby on Fritz Conijnstraat in the Amsterdam district of Geuzenveld-Slotermeer heard crying sounds coming from an underground dumpster. The police managed to free the girl from the container alive with the help of the fire brigade.

The police tracked down the mother thanks to a fingerprint that was on the bag in which the newborn baby was found almost seven years ago. She has no fixed place of residence. On May 10 she was extradited by Germany to the Netherlands. She is in pre-trial detention. Her case will not be handled substantively this month, it concerns an introductory session.

The girl is now 6 years old. In her interest, the arrest was not made public earlier, the Public Prosecution Service said. The girl, who was adopted, is doing well. Her adoptive parents have been notified of her mother's arrest.