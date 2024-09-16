Specialists will help the Erasmus MC hospital in Rotterdam improve its use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare. The university medical center was chosen on Tuesday after a ‘national AI challenge.’ This was organized by Kickstart AI and the Dutch AI Coalition, two partnerships of Dutch tech companies.

The Erasmus MC wants to improve the care at the first aid department by using artificial intelligence to predict when more people will be coming in.

More staff could be scheduled to work at these times. The challenge initiators hope that it will result in a solution that can also be used in other areas of healthcare.

the Erasmus MC was chosen above Auris (in collaboration with University of Twente), Louwman Group, Municipality of Huizen and partners, and the Carecodex Foundation, according to Emerce.

Luka van der Sande, Advisor & Analyst Integrated Capacity Management (ICM) of the Erasmus MC said: “We are very happy that we won. It is great to work together on our case so that we can better predict how many patients will come to the emergency room and when. This allows the right care to be delivered faster at the right place. This is particularly important for our entire ROAZ region of Zuidwest Netherlands to gain better insight into our acute care demand."