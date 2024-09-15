Hundreds of Ajax supporters, who have been demonstrating on Amsterdam's Leidseplein since 2:30 p.m., are rioting at the police headquarters in Marnixstraat in the center of Amsterdam. They vandalized the police station and police cars. Riot police were deployed to bring the tense situation under control.

Rake klappen in #Amsterdam. Bakstenen door de lucht. Politie grijpt en laat Mobiele Eenheid een charge dien. pic.twitter.com/DhUjFinX2D — Owen (@_owenobrien_) September 15, 2024

Het gaat mis in #Amsterdam. Agenten van de Mobiele Eenheid zijn inmiddels aangekomen en uitgestapt. Politie heeft nog niet ingegrepen. #amsterdam pic.twitter.com/nwLpLLIARR — Owen (@_owenobrien_) September 15, 2024

"Despite many warnings, a group continues to seek confrontation. The mobile unit is now carrying out charges to drive this group away," reports the Amsterdam police. Supporters vandalized, among other things, the police station and police vehicles.

Ajax supporters op het Leidseplein laten weer precies zien waarom de politie nodig is bij Ajax. Wat een tokkietuig. #rellen #leidseplein pic.twitter.com/y4mmTaiZfw — JWRoderick (@JWRoderik) September 15, 2024

Because of the demonstration, some trams could not continue and were diverted. One tram was also attacked by Ajax supporters, who hit the vehicle. The transport company GVB diverted several trams.

In addition to fireworks with red smoke, loud firecrackers are repeatedly set off. As a result, people start to disperse, causing a mild panic.

During the demonstration on Leidseplein, Ajax supporters hung a flag on the monument for Peter R. de Vries, with the text 'AFCA Can't be stopped' on it. People stood in a circle and sang songs. Fireworks were set off, people held up red torches, and slogans were shouted. Some of those present had their faces partially covered.