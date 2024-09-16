Over half (55 percent) of Dutch lawyers faced aggression, intimidation, and threats from clients or others, like the opposing party, in the past year, according to a study conducted for the Dutch Bar Association (Nova). That is 5 percent more than in 2022, Trouw reports.

Ipsos I&O surveyed 714 lawyers for this study, conducted on behalf of Nova. Verbal violence was the most common. 38 percent of lawyers were harassed or intimidated, and 24 percent were threatened. 4 percent faced physical aggression. Lawyers mention insults, death threats, and personal photos that are edited and distributed.

“What struck me most is that 47 percent of lawyers experienced the most recent incident as ‘serious to very serious,’” Sanne van Oers, general dean of the Nova, told Trouw. “We have once again received confirmation that the impact of such incidents on the lives of lawyers is significant.”

Over half of lawyers said that aggression and threats have reduced their job satisfaction, and a quarter said they have impacted their private lives.

Nova started monitoring the safety of lawyers after criminal defense attorney Derk Wiersum was shot dead near his Amsterdam home in 2019. “It has led to us as a professional group talking more and more about the aggression we encounter during our work. I previously noticed some reluctance, but now this topic is being discussed, and extra support and assistance is being offered.”

The bar association set up an emergency number lawyers can call in acute situations. It also organizes resilience training and offers a service with which lawyers can have the security of their homes and offices checked.

Lawyers sometimes think that aggression is just part of their jobs. That is unacceptable, Van Oers said. “Aggressive behavior occurs most often in cases that affect people at the core of their existence, such as the loss of a home, job, or the care of a child. Lawyers see this as an explanation for the transgressive behavior. But it must become even clearer that this type of violence is not part of our profession. Aggression is not normal.”