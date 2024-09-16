A 45-year-old man from Barendrecht is in custody for sexually assaulting multiple children. The man turned himself in after a report was filed against him, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said.

The man was arrested on Tuesday, September 10. On Friday, the examining magistrate remanded him into custody for another 14 days. “The investigation is currently in full swing,” the OM said.

Sources told the Telegraaf that the man sexually abused children of varying ages, including “very young children,” at his home and other locations. The man allegedly knew the children from clubs and through acquaintances. The sources called it a very serious and extensive sexual offense, according to the newspaper.

Sex crimes have a massive impact on the victims and their loved ones, the OM said. “For the sake of the victims' privacy, no further statements will be made about this case.” The prosecutor added that it understands that local residents will have questions and concerns.