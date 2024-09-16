The Public Prosecution Service (OM) recommended an eight-year prison sentence against former Moam director Martijn N. (36), for a series of rapes, and cases of criminal sexual acts with minors, and attempted aggravated assault. The recommendation was presented on Monday during the trial against the former fashion platform leader.

As a prominent figure in the Amsterdam fashion world, N. linked young talent to well-known designers when Moam was still in existence. He came under fire after 28 men accused him of violent and sexually transgressive behavior in articles published in NRC and Parool in 2021. The police arrested him in January 2022, but he was mainly allowed to await his trial on bond.

The Public Prosecution Service has added nine reports of sexual offences to its indictment for acts alleged to have been committed between 2011 and 2021. Testimony about the incidents are allowed to be presented as evidence because they support each other, the prosecutor argued. N. is said to have always operated in more or less the same manner.

He often sought contact via social media with typically young, sexually inexperienced boys from outside Amsterdam, his place of residence, the OM alleged. He usually met them at his home, where he overwhelmed them with sexual advances, which then provoked him to become rough and dominant sexually. The victims looked up to him and were often put in a position where they felt unable to repel N.

"If they did not cooperate, he forced them mentally, and physically they were unable to offer any resistance," the prosecutor said in the substantiation of his sentence recommendation. "His own pleasure and gratification were leading."

N. has created "his own standards and values," offering the explanation "'I do not abuse boys, I use them,'" the prosecutor said quoting N. However, the authorities disagree with N.'s assessment, and believe he used his position to carry out the abusive behavior. "The Criminal Code also applies in the suspect's world."

N. has stated that sex was very important to him and that he was dominant, but he believes that he did not overstep any boundaries. According to the Public Prosecution Service, he does not realize the impact his behavior had on his victims. "He denies that he went way too far and puts the problem squarely on the victim." As a result, they receive "no recognition whatsoever" for what happened to them, according to the prosecutor.

The attempted aggravated assault took place in 2015 in the Swedish capital of Stockholm. N. was there with a friend. An argument escalated into violence, in which the friend was injured. The victim stated that he thought he was going to die when N. squeezed his throat.

N.'s attorneys will present their final plea in the case on Wednesday.