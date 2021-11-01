One of the suspects in various attacks on Polish supermarkets in the Netherlands in December and January confessed to having placed explosives. In a hearing against him on Monday, he said he was involved in attacks at supermarkets in Aalsmeer, Beverwijk, and Tilburg, NOS reports.

Hyron A., a 20-year-old from Amsterdam, said that he was hired to place the explosives. "I was contacted. I wanted to make money," he told the judge on Monday. He was already suspected of involvement in the Beverwijk and Tilburg attacks. Aalsmeer was added to the allegations after his confession.

A. is currently in juvenile detention, where he is undergoing mental health examination to determine whether he should be tried as a minor. His lawyer asked that his case be split off from the cases against the other suspects in the attacks. The Public Prosecutor asked that the cases be dealt with together.

The supermarkets where A. said he placed explosives all belong to the same owner. The owner was not present at the hearing on Monday but previously said that he does not know why his stores were targeted.