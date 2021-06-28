The Polish supermarket in Beverhof shopping center in Beverwijk was again the target of an attack. A possible explosive was found at the supermarket early on Monday morning. One suspect was arrested.

The police responded to the supermarket at 1:00 a.m. after a report of a suspicious situation. Items that could indicate an explosive were found at the scene, a police spokesperson said to NOS. The spokesperson could not give further details.

This is the third time this supermarket, which operates under the name Bierdonka, is targeted. In December, there were two explosions at the supermarket in one week.

Explosives were also detonated at Polish supermarkets in Heeswijk-Dinther, Tilburg, and Aalsmeer. A Polish supermarket in Rotterdam was the target of two drive-by shootings in March.

So far, five suspects were arrested for suspected involvement in the explosions. A 19-year-old man from Rotterdam was arrested in January, and four Amsterdam men between the ages of 20 and 26 were arrested in May.