Police arrested a 19-year-old man in Rotterdam on suspicion of involvement in the explosion at a Polish supermarket in Beverwijk on December 9. The arrest took place on Tuesday, reports the Public Prosecution Service OM.

The suspect has been denied bail and will remain in custody of the police for the duration of the investigation. He is being held in complete limitation, says an OM spokesperson. This means that he may not have contact with anyone other than his lawyer.

Aanhouding 19-jr man in Rotterdam Hoogvliet op 26 januari jl. voor #explosie Poolse supermarkt Beverwijk op 9 december jl. De rechter-commissaris van de @rb_noordholland heeft besloten dat hij langer vast blijft zitten. @POL_KENland en @Politie_Adam zetten het onderzoek voort. — OM Noord-Holland (@OMNoord_Holland) January 29, 2021

The supermarket was the target of two explosions. The first took place on December 9. Another explosion followed three days later. “The man who has now been arrested is only suspected of being involved in the first explosion,” said the spokesperson. “The investigation into the other explosion is still ongoing, we can’t say anything about that yet.”

In addition to the supermarket in Beverwijk, explosions also took place at Polish supermarkets in Heeswijk-Dinther, Tilburg, and Aalsmeer.

