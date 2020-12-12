There was yet another explosion in a Polish supermarket in Beverwijk, a municipality in Noord-Holland, on Saturday. The incident took place at the same Biedronka store in the Beverhof shopping center, where another explosion occurred on Wednesday. The police do not have any suspects currently.

The explosion has severely damaged the façade, say the police. Some plates fell and blocked the central area of the shopping center. There was also a substantial amount of glass damage in and outside of the shopping center.

The explosion happened around 4:30 a.m. Much of the area has been closed for forensic investigation.

A burning car was found near the shopping center. The police are investigating whether the vehicle has any link to the explosion. A police spokesperson noted that the care being found there was “certainly striking.”

On Tuesday and Wednesday, there were also explosions at Biedronka stores in Heeswijk-Dinter and Aalsmeer. The stores are not connected to the retail giant Biedronka based in Poland.

The shops in Aalsmeer and Beverwijk do have the same owner, Mohamed Mahmoed. He thinks that a competitor is behind the attacks. “There are several parties interested in this market,” he told de Telegraaf.



