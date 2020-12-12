The municipality of Aalsmeer decided to not let a Polish supermarket on Ophelialaan reopen for the time being, after there was an explosion there on Tuesday. The blast had "enormous impact" on the neighborhood and put locals in danger, mayor Gido Oude Kotte said to Hart van Nederland.

The explosion damaged the supermarket itself and a number of surrounding. One home caught fire and burned out completely. A car that was parked nearby also caught fire.

That same day, there was also an explosion at a Polish supermarket in Heeswijk-Dinther, and on Wednesday the same happened at a Polish supermarket in Beverwijk. All three supermarkets were called Biedronka, though they are not connected to the large retail chain with the same name in Poland.

According to mayor Oude Kotte, the explosion directly endangered the safety of residents, surrounding homes, and nearby businesses. The motive behind placing the explosive is also still unclear.

"This may increase the risk of another serious disruption of public order," the mayor said. The municipality therefore decided to keep the supermarket closed indefinitely. "In order to prevent the risk of recurrence and to restore order and peace in and around the building."