Four people were arrested in an investigation into five explosions at Polish supermarkets in various places in the Netherlands, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said on Tuesday.

The suspects, men from Amsterdam between the ages of 20 and 26, were arrested in the past month. One, a 20-year-old man, was arrested in France by means of a European Arrest Warrant and has since been extradited to the Netherlands, the OM said.

The four men are all suspected of involvement in one or more of the five explosions, which happened at supermarkets in Aalsmeer, Heeswijk-Dinther, Beverwijk, and Tilburg in December 2020 and January 2021. No one was hurt in the explosions, though the blasts did cause a great deal of material damage.

The suspects are in restricted custody, which means that they are only allowed contact with their lawyers. It also means that the authorities can't release substantive details about the investigation.

A 19-year-old man from Rotterdam was arrested in this investigation in January. He is no longer in custody, but is still a suspect, the OM said.