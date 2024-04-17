One person got hurt in an explosion at Delft train station on Wednesday morning. The blast happened at a money exchange office on Stationplein and was likely part of a robbery. Paramedics examined the injured person at the scene, the police said. It is unclear whether they had to go to the hospital.

The emergency services received the first report of the explosion at the GWX Travelex branch at 4:30 a.m. and dispatched the police. An ambulance responded to the scene 30 minutes later.

The blast caused significant damage to the money exchange office, Omroep West reported. An ATM at the branch was completely destroyed, and all of the storefront’s windows were shattered. Debris littered the station.

The police cordoned off a large area around the money exchange office for investigation. The investigation isn’t impacting train traffic, though travelers did have to use a side entrance to the station, according to the broadcaster.