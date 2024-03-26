No trains are running to and from Amsterdam Zuid station on Tuesday morning due to an ATM bombing. The police have cordoned off the station to investigate the incident. Trains are running past the station, but they’re not stopping there. NS expects the problems to last until at least 8:30 a.m.

Robbers set off an explosion at a ticket- and service shop at Amsterdam Zuid station at around 4:10 a.m. No injuries were reported, a police spokesperson told NU.nl.

The police are investigating the robbery and looking for the perpetrators. The Ministry of Defense’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service (EOD) and forensic investigators are at the scene. It is not clear whether the perpetrators stole anything.

Travelers to and from Amsterdam Zuid can use the metros, buses, and trams, which are all running as usual.

Earlier on Tuesday, there was no train traffic at all between Amsterdam Bijlmer ArenA and Schiphol Airport. Train traffic restarted on that route at around 6:00 a.m. and NS expected everything to run according to schedule from 6:30 a.m.

There was also a points failure at Schiphol Airport on Tuesday morning. The issue has been resolved, but it may take some time for all trains to run as planned again. NS advised travelers to check the travel planner before departure.