The funeral of Amsterdam rapper Bigidagoe of Zone 6 attracted a large crowd on Saturday. The funeral planner reported that up to 600 hundred people attended the farewell ceremony in Amsterdam-Zuidoost. There was also a lot of interest in the funeral on the internet. According to the funeral director, around 27,000 people followed the ceremony via live stream, "which caused the server to go down at one point".

According to the funeral home, the farewell was "peaceful". The police also reported that the ceremony and funeral went off without any incidents. As a precaution, many police officers were on site, but everything remained under control during the ceremony, the police said.

There was room for speeches, prayers and music during the funeral. The rapper also received thunderous applause from those present. During the funeral service, mourners had the opportunity to send their last regards to Bigidagoe. The coffin was then taken to its final resting place in the Westgaarde cemetery. Following Surinamese tradition, the coffin was brought to the hearse by bearers singing and dancing, De Telegraaf reported. According to the funeral planner, fireworks were set off there. The funeral was over in the early evening on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Danzel Silos, the rapper’s real name, was shot dead near Sloterdijk station in Amsterdam last Sunday. First responders found the critically injured musician on Rhoneweg and rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. According to Parool, Silos was attending the “One night in Amsterdam” party at the Rhone Events Center when he was shot in the upper body when leaving the event.

A 20-year-old Amsterdam resident was arrested at an airport in Paris on Wednesday for his involvement in the shooting. He allegedly wanted to flee from Paris to Cayenne in French Guiana.

There were three explosions in the capital during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday. The police suspect that these are connected to the shooting in which Bigidagoe was killed.