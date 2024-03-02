About 700 people came to the farewell ceremony of Amsterdam rapper Bigidagoe of Zone 6 in Amsterdam-Zuidoost on Friday evening, according to the funeral planner and organizer of the farewell ceremony. "It was emotional and, as expected, very crowded," he told ANP.

The police reported that there were "no significant incidents," according to a spokesperson. The funeral planner confirmed that the gathering was "very orderly".

The 26-year-old Danzel Silos, the rapper’s real name, was shot dead near Sloterdijk station in Amsterdam last Sunday. First responders found the critically injured musician on Rhoneweg and rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. According to Parool, Silos was attending the “One night in Amsterdam” party at the Rhone Events Center when he was shot in the upper body when leaving the event.

A 20-year-old Amsterdam resident was arrested at an airport in Paris on Wednesday for his involvement in the shooting. He allegedly wanted to flee from Paris to Cayenne in French Guiana.

There were three explosions in the capital during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday. The police suspect that these are connected to the shooting in which Bigidagoe was killed.

The rapper's funeral will take place on Saturday in Amsterdam-Zuidoost. Joël H., better known as rapper JoeyAK from the rap group Zone 6, to which Bigidagoe also belonged, said through his lawyer that he expects that "everything can proceed in peace and quiet". The lawyer for Silos' relatives agreed. "They want peace and no violence."