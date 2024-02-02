Former Ajax technical director Marc Overmars claims the club twice tried to lure him back after his February 2022 resignation amid allegations of inappropriate behavior towards women. Just four weeks after his departure, Ajax executives approached him seeking his return, Overmars told broadcaster NOS. Then, in January 2024, following the exit of his replacement, Sven Mislintat, Ajax reportedly renewed their efforts.

Current Ajax Supervisory Board Chair Michael van Praag said in response that Overmars will not return to Ajax, and it is "not negotiable" and "not on the agenda." Van Praag blamed his predecessor, Leen Meijaard, for asking Overmars back, saying he assumes it was Meijaard working by himself. Van Praag said he spoke with other supervisory board members on Friday. "They know nothing about it."

Overmars left Ajax in February 2022 amid multiple sexual harassment allegations. Among them, were claims that he sent unsolicited dick picks to female Ajax employees, and that he had cultivated a reputation with the women working for the club as being sexually inappropriate.

Meijaard wrote a letter condemning Overmars' behavior, but a day later sent Overmars a message on WhatsApp, according to NOS. "Hi Marc, can we meet on March 4? We will not discuss money then, but how you can make things right with the women. That is really necessary, otherwise it will continue to fester." Meijaard added, "We're going to do it, because I love you and I know it wasn't meant to be like that."

Internally, club legend Danny Blind, convinced Overmars was crucial for Ajax's revival, also lobbied for Overmars to return to the club. "I was the one who said, 'We must try to keep Marc in any way possible,'" Blind said, according to NOS.

Meijaard and Overmars met on March 4. Of the meeting, Overmars said, "Within six seconds, apparently he was very upset, he asked, 'Marc, do you want to come back this summer?'" The question led Overmars to "burst into tears" because of the turmoil. On the one hand, the team made him resign, on the other hand, Meijaard told him privately, "We can't do this without you," Overmars stated.

Overmars refused the offer to return as an advisor for the summer transfer window. Meijaard told NOS he did meet with Overmars, but never about a concrete proposal. Overmars told Blind, "Returning is not possible! I want to thank you, because I know you stuck your neck out for me. Thank you for that. Who knows in 2, 3 years." He added he would instead work for a foreign club. Blind responded that he was disappointed but understood.

Overmars went to work as the technical director of Royal Antwerp FC less than two months later. But when his replacement at Ajax, Sven Mislintat, cut ties amid a transfer scandal and the team's poor performance, Ajax spun further out of control. To right the ship, Ajax brought back Michael van Praag, Leo van Wijk, and Danny Blind in official roles, and Louis van Gaal for an advisory position.

NOS reported that one of Blind's first goals was to get Overmars back to replace Mislintat, even though the disciplinary case against him was still pending. Blind wanted Overmars to help the club after its worst start ever to an Eredivisie season.

"Danny Blind did that in a personal capacity," Van Praag said when asked about it. "He was not appointed to the supervisory board and therefore never did this on behalf of Ajax."

Ultimately, Overmars rejected Blind's invitation. "I think if I had pushed through and said I was open to it, things would have been set in motion. But I want to stay at Antwerp FC. I really enjoy it here," he told NOS. He accused Ajax of acting out of panic and unfairly pushing him out, attributing his emotional distress and recent health issues, including a heart attack, to the ordeal.

Overmars received a one-year suspension from Dutch football in November 2023, extended globally by FIFA in January 2024. He is appealing the ban, arguing a single incident of inappropriate behavior shouldn't warrant such a harsh penalty.

While Overmars expressed fondness for Amsterdam and Ajax, his health concerns and the global ban make a near-term return unlikely. He remains at Royal Antwerp FC awaiting the outcome of his appeal.