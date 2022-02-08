Several departments of Ajax knew about Marc Overmars' sexual misconduct, to the extent that he was called the "horny uncle" by some employees. There have been "whispers" about his inappropriate behavior for years, NRC reports after speaking to 11 female employees and former club employees.

Female subordinates received dick pics from Overmars, the employees said, speaking anonymously for fear of how speaking out could hurt their careers. He also harassed them with WhatsApp messages, asking what they were doing, where they were, who they were with, and what they were wearing, they said.

There is a "cock culture" at Ajax, and women cannot discuss border crossing behavior, the newspaper wrote. When they did report harassment or abuse, they were ignored. "Sexism is the culture of the club," one Ajax employee said. Men there tell stereotypical jokes about women and secretly share photos of them. "As a woman at Ajax, you have to have thick skin. If you don't, it will be stressful," another employee said.

Het Parool also reported that Overmars sent unwanted dick pics to a female employee and displayed "stalking-like behavior" towards her. The woman reported this to Ajax after general director Edwin van der Sar sent an email to all employees on January 25, saying they could come forward if they faced transgressive behavior. He sent this email a few days after BOOS revealed massive sexual misconduct and abuse behind the scenes of the talent show The Voice of Holland.

Overmars stepped down as director of football affairs on Monday, also resigning from the club. In a statement published on the football club's site, he said that he did not realize he was acting inappropriately. "I offer my apologies."

Overmars and Ajax haven't responded yet to the reports by NRC and Het Parool.