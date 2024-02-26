Marc Overmars will not further appeal against the worldwide suspension imposed by international football association FIFA for sexual harassment allegations stemming from his time as the technical director at Ajax. His only chance at an appeal would have been to file a dispute with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the international sports tribunal in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"Marc Overmars made this decision in consultation with his family. We will not provide further explanation," said the Dutch football executive's spokesperson, Frank Neervoort. He confirmed earlier reporting by AD, which published an article about the technical director's decision on Monday.

Dutch sports tribunal ISR first imposed a two-year suspension on Overmars on November 16, of which one year will be suspended pending his adherence to several conditions. The ISR said it believed Overmars was guilty of sexually harassment and other transgressions when he worked with the Amsterdam club.

The former international footballer was pushed to resign as director of football affairs at Ajax in February 2022 after several reports of inappropriate behavior towards female staff at the club. Overmars said Ajax quickly made overtures to get him to return to the team, despite publicly admonishing him for his antics, which included sending unsolicited pictures of his genitalia to co-workers, and pestering female employees in other ways.

After leaving Ajax, Overmars quickly joined Royal Antwerp FC. However, he was sidelined by a massive heart attack in December 2022. The decision from the Dutch tribunal came down nearly a year later.

At the beginning of 2024, FIFA extended the suspension globally. His appeal in February against FIFA's decision was rejected by the association. His only remaining move was to further appeal the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Overmars can therefore return to work at Royal Antwerp in November. His contract with the team expires in 2026.

The Belgian club is in fourth place in the Pro League with 45 points, the same as third place Club Brugge which has a better goal differential. Brussels club Union is in first with 65 points, followed by Anderlecht with 57.