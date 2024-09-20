This week, the police arrested a 26-year-old man from Enkhuizen for sexually abusing a child and making pornography of hundreds of minor boys spread across the Netherlands. The man posed as a beautiful young girl online and convinced boys on social media to perform sexual acts in front of the camera, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said on Friday.

Using the screen names Britt, Milou, Kate, Tess, and Suus, the man convinced boys on social media to perform sexual acts for him. He then took screenshots of the boys and saved them on his computer in a large number of folders labeled with the boys’ names. The authorities found “a large amount of recordings” involving several hundred boys showing “sometimes far-reaching” sexual acts. Some boys are unrecognizable in the images.

The police also found images of the man sexually abusing an underage boy in the footage.

At this stage, it looks like the man made the images for personal use. “There are no indications that he distributed the images,” the OM said.

The footage was made from 2016 onwards. In recent days, the police have contacted the victims they’ve been able to identify. “Not all victims have been recognized by the police, and the number of victims may be even greater than the police currently know,” the OM said, asking anyone who had online contact with someone using the man’s aliases to come forward. He also used the account only_following_ppl.

“People who experience this often feel guilty or ashamed. That does not mean that you are guilty. The man who made and saved these images was wrong, not you,” the OM said.

The Rotterdam police led the investigation because the Noord-Holland police, which covers Enkhuizen, did not have enough capacity as they were working on another large sex crime case.