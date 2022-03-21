Marc Overmars will be the new technical director of Antwerp, the Belgian club announced weeks after the former footballer's resignation as director of football affairs at Ajax amid sexual misconduct accusations. Overmars will be presented at the Bosuil on Monday, local newspaper GVA reported.

Ajax and Overmars announced his resignation on February 7 after he was confronted with his sexually transgressive behavior. Ajax employees told NRC that he sent female subordinates unsolicited dick pics and harassed them through WhatsApp, asking what they were doing, where they were, who they were with, and what they were wearing. In the press statement announcing his resignation, Overmars said he was utterly unaware that he had crossed a line. "But now I'm ashamed."

According to GVA, Antwerp considers the sexual-misconduct case at Ajax a private matter. The Belgian club looks mainly at Overmars' successes at Ajax, bringing the Amsterdam club to the Europa League finals and Champions League semi-finals. Antwerp hopes to achieve similar successes under Overmars.

"We got here very quickly," Overmars said about his appointment. "It's a nice challenge. I see the growth potential of the city and the club. Much has already been built here. I am a team player. Together I hope to make something beautiful out of it."

When asked about the sexual misconduct at Ajax, Overmars promised that it "won't happen again." "I have closed that period," he said. "We did not discuss this during the contract negotiations. A new beginning has been made. It's behind me."