International football association FIFA will enforce a global suspension against Marc Overmars, the current director of football affairs at Royal Antwerp FC, according to NRC. The former Dutch player was issued a national suspension in the Netherlands in November for sexual misconduct during his time as the technical director at Amsterdam football club Ajax.

Overmars was the subject of multiple allegations of sexual harassment, including sending subordinates unsolicited dick pics, and pressuring them for sex over chat messaging apps. He also allegedly displayed "stalking-like behavior" towards one employee at the Amsterdam club.

Overmars quit Ajax in February 2022 as news of the allegations surfaced. Still, Royal Antwerp snapped him up anyway a few weeks later in a decision that raised eyebrows and led sponsors to cut ties with the team. Overmars even acknowledged his harassing behavior, and said he was ashamed.

After a review of the Ajax incidents, the Dutch national sports arbitration board, ISR, handed Overmars a two-year suspension. The organizaiton said the evidence showed Overmars violated sexual harassment provisions, and failed to comply with rules to "abstain from sexual intimacies through any means of communication." One year of his suspension may be suspended provided Overmars complies with probation conditions for two years.

However, the Dutch ruling was not immediately applicable outside of the Netherlands. When Overmars decided not to appeal the ISR decision, Dutch football association KNVB forwarded the case to FIFA's disciplinary committee. The international football association decided to uphold the decision and apply it globally, the FIFA communications office told NRC by email on Tuesday.

FIFA would not say when the suspension will take effect, and if Overmars can still file an appeal. The decision from the Disciplinary Committee was not published on FIFA's website as of 9 p.m.

A spokesperson representing Overmars told NRC they learned of the decision Tuesday evening. They want time to read the text before commenting about the matter publicly.

Royal Antwerp FC was unable to confirm the decision. NRC noted that Overmars would have been the key factor in determining which players to buy and sell during the current winter transfer window, which closes on February 1.