Marc Overmars is appealing against the one-year global suspension FIFA imposed on him over sexual harassment at Ajax, his spokesperson Frank Neervoort confirmed to NOS. “There are several reasons to appeal against the sentence,” Neervoort said. “But the main point is that one case of inappropriate behavior does not justify a global work ban for one year.”

Overmars (50) had to leave Ajax in February 2022 amid multiple sexual harassment allegations, including that he sent unsolicited dick picks to female Ajax employees. He went to work as the technical director of Royal Antwerp FC less than two months later.

In November last year, the Dutch Sports Jurisdiction Institute (ISR) suspended him for one year, banning him from working in football in the Netherlands for that period. As the ban only applied to the Netherlands, his job at Royal Antwerp FC in Belgium was unaffected.

But earlier this month, FIFA took over the ISR’s punishment, banning Overmars from working in football globally for a year.

“After we received the explanation of FIFA’s ruling, we had three days to appeal, which is what happened,” Neervoort told NOS. “Overmars’ lawyer now has until Friday to submit the detailed appeal. We do not know at the moment what will happen next.”