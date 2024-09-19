Several parachutists landed in a tree in Overasselt, Gelderland, on Wednesday evening during an Airborne parachute jump to remember Operation Market Garden in World War Two, according to NOS. Some people were injured during this, but not life-threatening, the Gelderland-Zuid Safety Region reported earlier on Wednesday evening.

According to a spokesperson, six parachutists were left hanging in a tree after the jump. The so-called high rescue team from Utrecht was called out to help. The last parachutists were freed just after 9:30 p.m.

They were rescued by firefighters from the Quick Response Team, who specialize in climbing trees and buildings to rescue victims.

The incident happened on the Schoonenburgseweg in Overasselt. Around 25 people participated in the jump, said a spokesperson.

Several places will hold commemorations of the Battle of Arnhem in the coming period. This year, 80 years ago, American paratroopers landed in the meadows between Overasselt and Nederasselt.