Former Dutch footballer Danny Blind was appointed as the newest member of the supervisory board at Amsterdam football club Ajax. The planned appointment was previously announced, and was formalized during a shareholders meeting at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Wednesday, the team said. Alex Kroess was also formally appointed as the club's CEO, effective March 15.

Blind's job as a board member will continue at least until November 2027. The 62-year-old previously served as a board member from April 2018 to August 2021, when he stepped down to be an assistant to manager Louis van Gaal with the Dutch men's national team. The team advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but lost on penalties to Argentina.

At Ajax, Blind will reunite with Van Gaal, who also has been appointed as an advisor to help the clubs recent men's team struggles. Blind has a long, storied career with Ajax. He played in 493 matches for the men's club, and was the team captain.

As a player, he was on the team that won the 1995 Champions League title, and the 1992 UEFA Cup. He also helped Ajax to win five Eredivisie championships, and four Dutch cup tournaments. He also was the head coach for a little over a year starting in March 2005, overseeing another Dutch cup title.

He later had a brief, unsuccessful run as the men's national team coach after Guus Hiddink which lasted less than two years. Blind was unable to bring Oranje to either the 2016 European Championships or the 2018 World Cup.