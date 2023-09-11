There is a solid chance that Monday will be the hottest September 11th ever measured in the Netherlands, breaking the heat record for the sixth day in a row. But from tomorrow, temperatures will take a noticeable step downward, according to Weeronline.

The Netherlands has had an extremely hot start to September, with heat records falling every day since September 6. Today will be another hot one. Maximums will climb to between 25 degrees on the coast and 31 degrees in the southeast. Temperatures at the national weather station in De Bilt will also approach its current record for the hottest September 11, 29.3 degrees measured in 2012, Weeronline reported.

Monday starts sunny with a weak to moderate southerly wind. Later in the day, the wind will turn to the west, bringing cooler air into the Netherlands. Clouds will start forming this afternoon, and there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening and overnight.

The meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow weather warning for Noord-Brabant and Limburg tonight. The KNMI warned of heavy rains accompanied by hail and gusts up to 60 kilometers per hour. The warning is in effect from 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be noticeably cooler than Monday but still exceptionally warm for the time of year, with maximums between 23 and 25 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday will be back to dry weather. Afternoon temperatures will climb to between 19 and 21 degrees, around the long-term average for early to mid-September.