The Netherlands is facing a new heat record, as September 10 has never been warmer than in 2023. On Sunday, 28.5 degrees were measured at 1 p.m. at the main station in De Bilt. The previous record dates back to 1959, when it was 28.4 degrees on September 10.

In addition to the official daily record, two other records were also broken on Sunday. The regional heat wave in September extended from six to seven days, and the national heat record was also broken. Weather stations in Eindhoven and Hoek van Holland measured 30.5 degrees in the early afternoon. The old record dates back to 1919, when it was 30.3 degrees in Maastricht.

Another record that could be in the making is the number of consecutive summer days, Weeronline predicts. On Sunday, there were seven consecutive days with 25.0 degrees or warmer, breaking the record set in 2005. With the weather forecast for Monday and Tuesday, two more days could be added.