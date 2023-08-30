Investigators at Schiphol Airport pulled a passenger suspected in a fatal shooting off an aircraft moments before takeoff on Tuesday afternoon. Police believe the 22-year-old man was involved in an incident on Orlandostraat in The Hague that left one person dead. It was one of two arrests for separate fatal shootings made on Tuesday.

Officers from the Marechaussee made the arrest in the passenger airplane, and handed the suspect over to the police. Authorities did not say if the man is believed to have pulled the trigger in the Orlandostraat incident. They also would not say where the plane was scheduled to land.

The shooting happened at about 9:20 p.m. on Monday at the intersection with Laan van Wateringsveld. “A 24-year-old man from The Hague was shot in the street and was seriously injured,” police said. “The victim was rushed to hospital, where he later died.”

The victim was identified by several media outlets as Ibrahim Demir. He had just visited his mother when shots rang out. He tried to run from the scene in vain.

One witness told Omroep West that five shots were fired from a car. A surviving family member said Demir had argued with a childhood friend earlier.

"His mother is devastated," said one family friend. “She's mourning and in pain, and we have no idea why."

An “extensive investigation” led police to the suspect, who lives in The Hague. They also found a vehicle that had been set on fire on Kooijweg in Rijswijk, which may have been used by the perpetrator.

He was being held in restricted custody, and was only allowed contact with his attorneys, police said. The arrest of the suspect found on the airplane did not close the investigation. Police asked for witnesses to the Orlandostraat shooting to contact investigators, and anyone with camera images from the scene should also contact police.

Hoogvliet shooting

The police also announced the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting in Hoogvliet, near Rotterdam. A 34-year-old man from Rozenburg was shot and killed at the entrance of an apartment complex on Bovensim just after 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect is a 26-year-old man from Hoogvliet, arrested later on Tuesday. The police did not say what role they think the man played in the shooting. He is in custody for questioning, and the investigation is ongoing, the police said. The police are still looking for witnesses to the incident.