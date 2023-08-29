Two men died in separate shootings in The Hague and Hoogvliet, near Rotterdam, overnight. No arrests have been made, the police said on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter.

The shooting in The Hague happened at around 9:20 p.m. on Monday on Orlandostraat, the police said. First responders stabilized the critically injured man at the scene and rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, the police found a burnt-out car on Van der Kooijweg in Rijswijk. The police are investigating whether the car fire is linked to the shooting, a spokesperson told Omroep West.

The Hoogvliet shooting happened at the entrance of an apartment complex on Bovensim at around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, the Rotterdam police said. First responders tried to resuscitate the victim, but it was to no avail. He died at the scene.

The police are investigating both shootings and asked witnesses to come forward.