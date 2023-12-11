Two people died in separate shootings in Arnhem and Oss over the weekend. There were also shooting incidents in Hoogvliet and The Hague that left two people hurt, the police reported.

The shooting in Arnhem happened at the intersection of Amerstraat and Scheldestraat at 12:15 a.m. on Monday. Gelderland police confirmed on X that a man was killed but did not reveal any further details. The police are investigating what happened.

In Oss, a 23-year-old man got shot and killed in an apartment on Hertewissel on Saturday evening. The police responded to the home at around 10:00 p.m. and found the man dead inside. Responding officers arrested two women, aged 36 and 31, both from Oss. The 36-year-old woman was released a day later and is no longer a suspect. The other woman is still in custody, the Oost-Brabant police said on X.

“Detectives are trying to find out what exactly happened in the home by investigating trace evidence, interviewing witnesses, and conducting neighborhood research,” the police said about the Oss shooting. “All scenarios are still open.”

In Hoogvliet, which falls under the municipality of Rotterdam, a 25-year-old woman was found with a bullet wound and multiple other injuries on Lengeweg at 4:35 a.m. on Sunday. First responders stabilized her at the scene and then rushed her to a nearby hospital by ambulance, the police said.

The police arrested five people for involvement in this shooting and assault - an 18-year-old man from Rotterdam, three 24-year-old men from Amsterdam, Spijkenisse, and Capelle aan den IJssel, and the injured woman. The men are in custody for questioning. The woman will be questioned once she is able. The police are investigating what happened.

And in The Hague, a 20-year-old woman got hurt in a shooting in a home on Asstraat at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday. The police arrested a 23-year-old man from The Hague and three other people for possible involvement in the shooting. The police are investigating.