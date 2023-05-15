Nearly 1.4 million people visited the Keukenhof during the 2023 season, about 27 percent more than a year earlier, the flower garden site announced on Monday. The site closed after the completion of its 74th season at the end of Sunday, after 54 days. It opened up to the public this year on March 23.

People visited from over 100 different countries, the Keukenhof said. About 20 percent reside in the Netherlands, similar to previous years. It was home to the highest number of visitors, followed by Germany, the United States, France and the United Kingdom.

Roughly 65 percent of all tickets were sold this year, considering a maximum of about 40,000 visitors are allowed in daily. The location in Lisse, Zuid-Holland, is also open on holidays. Just during the four-day Easter weekend, some 145,000 people visited the Keukenhof, including sell-out days on the Saturday and Easter Monday. Roughly 80 percent of those visiting over Easter were from abroad.

The number of visits this year jumped by over a fourth compared to a year ago, when 1.1 million people stopped by the site. Prior to that, the Keukenhof was closed for a portion of the 2021 season, and remained closed during the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The gardens will reopen on March 21, and will close again after 53 days on May 12. Bulbs will likely be planted starting in October in anticipation of the 75th season. "We enjoyed it so much, we hope you did too. See you next year!" the Keukenhof said on social media.